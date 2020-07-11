Restoring America’s faith in homeownership

We are a company that celebrates and serves diverse people, perspectives and ambitions. We all come from different backgrounds and situations, but there is one thing we can all agree on – homeownership has the power to unite people.

Home is a place where families gather, first steps are taken and core memories are made. It is the bedrock of community. The cornerstone of the American dream and a gateway to a more prosperous life. While times have changed, the dream has not. Rocket is here to make sure the American dream is owned, not rented.