Help Everyone Home

Our mission is simple: Help Everyone Home.
As the world’s most optimistic company, we are restoring America’s faith in the dream of homeownership, making 30-year bets on those who place 30-year bets on themselves.
From managing finances with Rocket Money to purchasing a home with Rocket Homes, securing financing from Rocket Mortgage and closing through Rocket Close, we pave the path of the American Dream.

Read Rocket Companies Overview

Restoring America’s faith in homeownership

We are a company that celebrates and serves diverse people, perspectives and ambitions. We all come from different backgrounds and situations, but there is one thing we can all agree on – homeownership has the power to unite people.
Home is a place where families gather, first steps are taken and core memories are made. It is the bedrock of community. The cornerstone of the American dream and a gateway to a more prosperous life. While times have changed, the dream has not. Rocket is here to make sure the American dream is owned, not rented.

16 philosophies drive everything we do.

Learn how we keep our team members united around a common mission.

Go to our philosophies

Meet our leaders.

Our senior leadership team's vision has revolutionized the mortgage industry and fueled tremendous growth.

Go to leadership

We love what we do.

Improving the world begins with an idea, and your idea could be the next big thing. Join us in changing the face of FinTech.
Learn about careers with us