Help Everyone Home
Our mission is simple: Help Everyone Home.
As the world’s most optimistic company, we are restoring America’s faith in the dream of homeownership, making 30-year bets on those who place 30-year bets on themselves.
From managing finances with Rocket Money to purchasing a home with Rocket Homes, securing financing from Rocket Mortgage and closing through Rocket Close, we pave the path of the American Dream.
Restoring America’s faith in homeownership
We are a company that celebrates and serves diverse people, perspectives and ambitions. We all come from different backgrounds and situations, but there is one thing we can all agree on – homeownership has the power to unite people.
Home is a place where families gather, first steps are taken and core memories are made. It is the bedrock of community. The cornerstone of the American dream and a gateway to a more prosperous life. While times have changed, the dream has not. Rocket is here to make sure the American dream is owned, not rented.